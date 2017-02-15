Here's Your Cheat Sheet on Where to Apply Perfume

Generally, fragrance is applied wherever a heartbeat can be felt, since this is where the skin is warm. Your body heat activates and helps optimize the scent. Fragrance rises, too, so apply on several points for a fuller aroma. Here's your go-to guide to spritzing what kind of fragrance where, how far, and in what direction.
HAIR
For Eau De Toilette, Eau Fraiche, Spray: Spritz eight inches away before hair products.
TEMPLES
For Perfume: Dab sparingly.
BELOW EARLOBES
For P, Eau De Perfume, EDT, Eau De Cologne: Dab sparingly or spritz around eight inches away, before jewelry.
BASE OF THE THROAT
For P, EDP, EDT, EDC, S: Dab sparingly or spritz around eight inches away, before jewelry.
CLEAVAGE
For P, EDP, EDT, EDC, S: Dab sparingly or spritz around eight inches away.
ELBOW FOLDS
For P, EDP, EDT: Dab sparingly or spray around 4-8 inches away.
INNER WRISTS
For P, EDP, EDT: Dab sparingly or spray around 4-8 inches away and avoid rubbing wrists together.
BEHIND THE KNEES
For P, EDP: Dab sparingly or spray around 4-8 inches away.
ANKLES
For P: Dab sparingly.
This article first appeared in Preview's Feb 2013 Beauty Workshop. You can download back issues of Preview here.