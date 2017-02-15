Here's Your Cheat Sheet on Where to Apply Perfume

Generally, fragrance is applied wherever a heartbeat can be felt, since this is where the skin is warm. Your body heat activates and helps optimize the scent. Fragrance rises, too, so apply on several points for a fuller aroma. Here's your go-to guide to spritzing what kind of fragrance where, how far, and in what direction.

HAIR

For Eau De Toilette, Eau Fraiche, Spray: Spritz eight inches away before hair products.

TEMPLES

For Perfume: Dab sparingly.

BELOW EARLOBES

For P, Eau De Perfume, EDT, Eau De Cologne: Dab sparingly or spritz around eight inches away, before jewelry.

BASE OF THE THROAT

For P, EDP, EDT, EDC, S: Dab sparingly or spritz around eight inches away, before jewelry.

CLEAVAGE

For P, EDP, EDT, EDC, S: Dab sparingly or spritz around eight inches away.

ELBOW FOLDS

For P, EDP, EDT: Dab sparingly or spray around 4-8 inches away.

INNER WRISTS

For P, EDP, EDT: Dab sparingly or spray around 4-8 inches away and avoid rubbing wrists together.

BEHIND THE KNEES

For P, EDP: Dab sparingly or spray around 4-8 inches away.

ANKLES

For P: Dab sparingly.

This article first appeared in Preview's Feb 2013 Beauty Workshop. You can download back issues of Preview here.