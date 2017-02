What's your common excuse for skipping your workout? Well, after this video, you won't have any.

"You can exercise anywhere!" Yassi says enthusiastically, getting ready to do some lunges on the set. In this short and somewhat instructional video, our cover girl Yassi Pressman shows us different workout routines that you can literally do anywhere. Watch!

