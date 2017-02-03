Here's Why Yassi Pressman Is the Perfect Cover Girl for Our 'Love Yourself' Issue

"How about Scars to Your Beautiful?" Yassi Pressman quipped when we asked her to sing an empowering tune. The 21-year-old actress knows what it means to love yourself—flaws, curves, goofiness and all. We couldn't think of anyone better to join us as we celebrate self-acceptance and self love for the whole month of February.

Watch this exclusive behind-the-scenes video below as Yassi talks us through every layout and pose with charm, energy, and winning sass.

Download our February issue with Yassi on the cover here.