Here's How Much Fun We Had at Our Cover Shoot With Yassi Pressman

Even though her grueling taping schedule for Ang Probinsyano leaves Yassi Pressman with almost zero sleep, the 21-year-old actress is never under the weather. During our February cover shoot, Yassi was never too tired to pose, crack a joke, or even sing; she never frowned and never said no to anything (not even to putting tulle over her face like it's a mosquito net). She was also so genuinely herself all the time with an infectious positive attitude—one of the biggest reasons why she's perfect for our "Love Yourself" issue.

Here's a peek at what happened behind the scenes with the girl who's so full of sunshine:

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

The concept for the shoot is barely-there makeup. Makeup artist Jake Galvez simply enhanced Yassi's skin complexion and made sure to strobe, strobe, strobe!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH Here's How To Recreate Yassi Pressman's Barely-there Makeup Look



IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

All hands on Yas!

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

For the first few layouts, we tried a braided faux hawk with beauty waves.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

We had Yassi wear a custom Preview sweatshirt under a dreamy tulle dress by Angel Ong.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

When we asked Yassi to get on the floor to pose, she happily obliged.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Face check. (Although she didn't need to, TBH.)

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

We put Yassi's dancing skills to the test and asked her to twirl and do various arm and hand gestures.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

We changed her look up with glossy lids for the second half of the shoot.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Building those brows even more!



IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Hair stylist Gerald Magtibay upgrades her braids with a textured updo and more weaving.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Our Associate Fashion Editor Loris Peña worked with young designers for our cover story. This look that made it to the cover features a Topshop plain tee and tulle top and skirt from Con Cordeta.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Photographer Koji Arboleda shows us some of his photos in between layouts. This is his first Preview cover, too, by the way!

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

A better look at Yassi's intricate braided updo!

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Yassi apparently loves kids and was so happy that our EIC Isha Valles' son Julian paid us a visit on the set.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Even more tulle!

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

"This makes me feel like a fish!" Yassi jokes.

IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol

Watch our for our exclusive BTS reel with Yassi!

Download our February 2017 issue now via the Buqo app here.