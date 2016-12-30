 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
The Magazine | By - 14 hours ago

Stylish Books to Binge Read During the Holiday Break

'Tis the season for fashion.
IMAGE styledecorum.com
Whether you’re a closet voyeur or an Insta freak, read up and indulge in your guilty pleasure with these stylish enablers. Because the holiday break is long, cozy, and a whole lot of chill.

IMAGE National Bookstore

CAPTURE YOUR STYLE by Aimee Song, National Bookstore

If you aren’t already ultra-obsessed with curating your Instagram feed, get with the program. Aimee Song hooks you up with this ultimate how-to guide to make sure that your Instagram is as much a reflection of your personality and style as, say, your choice of outfit today. Get your followers double-tapping!

IMAGE National Bookstore

THE COVETEUR: PRIVATE SPACES, PERSONAL STYLE by Stephanie Mark and Jake Rosenberg, P1685, National Bookstore, Power Plant

Thank you, The Coveteur, for legitimizing a fashion girl’s Peeping Jane tendencies. But no thanks for rousing our innate green-eyed monsters after showing us Olga Karput’s and Elena Perminova’s ridiculous shoe closets. Hear that? That’s the collective sound of our wallets groaning after intense shoe-shopping.

IMAGE National Bookstore

NASTY GALAXY by Sophia Amoruso, P1325, National Bookstore

Fancy yourself as a #girlboss from Sophia Amoruso’s zero-fucks-given school of leadership? Blaze through this scrapbooky tome and learn a thing or two from Sophia’s wisdom and wisecracks, lace up those chunky-heeled boots, and don’t be afraid to get ‘em dirty. Wanna be on top? You gotta get moving.

More stylish reads inside our December-January issue here

