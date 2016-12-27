 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
The Magazine | By - 7 hours ago

Here's How Arci Muñoz Does "Girly Grunge"

We love the actress' off-beat approach to fashion.
Here's How Arci Muñoz Does "Girly Grunge"
IMAGE Paolo Pineda
We love the actress' off-beat approach to fashion.
Shares
Pin
Comments

Arci Muñoz is proof that a metalhead doesn't need to have a certain "lewk." The actress and singer's sense of style has blossomed into this grungy yet feminine play on denim, leather, svelte dresses, and band tees. In a snippet of her speed round with Preview as part of our Best Dressed list, Arci talks about her style in (Japanese) animated exposition. 

IMAGE Paolo Pineda

 

Arci loves matching a bold dark lip to a rockin' outfit.

Read more about Arci's unique style inside our December-January issue here

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Here's A Peek Inside Our #previewbestdressed Issue
Here's A Peek Inside Our #previewbestdressed Issue
Michelle Lao's Style Is The Epitome Of Quirky-yet-tailored Chic
Michelle Lao's Style Is The Epitome Of Quirky-yet-tailored Chic

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS