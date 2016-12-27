Here's How Arci Muñoz Does "Girly Grunge"

Arci Muñoz is proof that a metalhead doesn't need to have a certain "lewk." The actress and singer's sense of style has blossomed into this grungy yet feminine play on denim, leather, svelte dresses, and band tees. In a snippet of her speed round with Preview as part of our Best Dressed list, Arci talks about her style in (Japanese) animated exposition.

IMAGE Paolo Pineda

Arci loves matching a bold dark lip to a rockin' outfit.

