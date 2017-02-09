Here's the Best Cover Art (So Far!) of our February Issue

For anybody wondering why Yassi Pressman's shirt on our Feb issue is free of any statements or graphics (despite that trend going on an all time high), the reason is simple—that space is reserved for you. We're dedicating the entire month to celebrate self-love, respect, and empowerment. With all the hate and negativity on the internet these days, we thought why not spread more positivity to start the year right?

When we revealed our cover we asked you, our readers, to write, doodle, draw, or create artwork on our cover with an inspiring or positive message or word you'd like to put out there on Instagram with the hashtag #WriteNowWithPreview. With the help of a few of our favorite artists, we saw hundreds of entries under the tag over the weekend. From intricate illustrations to cute and feel-good doodles, here are our favorite works so far.

Something graphic from @darylferil.

A strong mirror image from @darlingkink.

A superstar rendition from @peterichchiuwan.

@denvertakespics wants you to see the light.

@raxenne is calling all the independent women out there!

"Do what makes you shine," says @merlitopabatao.

You can do anything and be good at it according to @zoerosal.

Every one is unique and perfect in the eyes of @iamaly.b.

You are who you are, and should be proud of it says @electricboogalooo.

@giancarlowong believes that we are all enough—just the way we are.

We shine bright like stars according to @keeshuuu.

"Be inspired, be inspiring." — @chiiloyzagagibbs

Bloom all day, every day says @kriziaillustration.

And lastly, this brilliant and trippy rendition from our very own @eugene_david for @heneral.dizon.

Share your inspiring message and artwork by writing on our cover and posting it on Instagram with the hashtag #WriteNowWithPreview! We can't wait to see your versions of this month's issue!

You can download our February issue here.