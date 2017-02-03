Here Are More Empowering Reasons Why You Should Grab a Copy of Our February Issue

We've declared February a month of celebrating yourself and loving who you are inside and out! Our cover girl Yassi Pressman knows this well and gets extremely real in her interview with Irish Dizon for her cover story. We're also inviting you to join us as we push for empowerment and positivity through writing, doodling, and drawing encouraging words and statements on Yassi's plain tee and posting it on Instagram with the hashtag #WriteNowWithPreview.

IMAGE Koji Arboleda

(Photographed by Koji Arboleda, produced and styled by Loris Peña, co-produced by Ning Nuñez, makeup by Jake Galvez, hair by Gerald Magtibay for Phyto, nails by Venus Policay of Posh Nails)

And just so you know, we're not stopping right there. This month, we have a lot lined up to give yourself that boost of confidence, love, and "dress-for-me" fashion!

Our Mood chapter is an ode to the online Sad Girl and her man-repelling ways! Get excited with beauty, fashion, and fun things to do by yourself or for yourself.

Writer Raymond Ang tries to decode our obsession with love teams and why it's not as cheesy as you might think. Also, check out Denver Balbaboco's stylish fan art of KathNiel, AlDub, LizQuen, and JaDine.

Learn how to give yourself some stylish TLC in this month's Fashion Workshop.

IMAGE Dookie Ducay

We spend a night with the unapologetic squad of Elephant at 20/20 and learn a lot about the art of outrageous dressing.

And finally, we round up our favorite collections from Manila Fashion Fest, styled and worn by today's cool girls.

You can download a copy of our February issue here.