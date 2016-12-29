 StyleBible Preview
#Throwback: Rhian Ramos Gets Racey for Preview

We look back at the 'Saving Sally' actress' glossy solo debut.
IMAGE Jeanne Young
The year was 2008, and the then 18-year old Rhian had just landed a lead role in GMA's primetime drama comedy LaLola. Little did she know she'd be doing Saving Sally, the much-anticipated comicbook-driven love story that finally makes its debut as part of this year's MMFF.  Here's a look at Rhian's first solo cover for Preview that made her the new girl to look out for.

IMAGE Jeanne Young

IMAGE Jeanne Young

IMAGE Jeanne Young

IMAGE Jeanne Young

IMAGE Jeanne Young

IMAGE Jeanne Young

Photographed by Jeanne Young

Styled by Liz Uy

Makeup by Ricci Chan

Hair by Ogie Rayel

All photos were first published in Preview's December 2008 issue. 

