Throwback: Bea Alonzo Stars in Preview's First Music Video

Bea Alonzo is best known for her dramatic roles, but we bet you didn’t know that Basha—as she’s known in One More Chance—also dabbled in music. In 2008, she released a solo album, The Real Me, and in 2011, she fronted the band Bea and the Bang Bangs.

(Photographed by Roy Macam, art direction by Vince Uy, styled by Liz Uy, makeup by Robbie Pinera, hair by Brent Sales)

The band, however, was a work of fiction—and also a work of art. “The mock band was a really clever idea!” Bea says. The “one-hit wonder” had a music video shot by Midnight Bonkers, a production house that has collaborated with Preview for some fashion films.

The black-and-white video—reminiscent of The Beatles’ legendary 1964 performance on The Ed Sullivan Show—was launched alongside the December 2011 issue. Bea appeared on the sepia and metallic cover. “I really enjoyed doing the 1960s concept. I’ve always been fascinated by that era,” she says.

The music video was Preview’s first (the second features August 2015 cover girl Julie Anne San Jose). “It was an interesting way to celebrate the holidays,” Creative Director Vince Uy says. “It was an ode to caroling, and mod at the time was a huge trend, so it went perfectly with what I had envisioned: a music video with a retro feel.”

