Style Spotting: Art Fair Philippines 2017

Last night marked the very first day of the Art Fair Philippines 2017, an annual event that serves as the premier platform for exhibiting and selling the best in modern and contemporary Philippine visual art! According to the official website, the fair "aims to mirror the vibrant local art scene and continue to generate support for Filipino art practitioners. Set in an alternative urban venue, Art Fair Philippines makes art accessible to enthusiasts and to those who want to discover one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting art landscapes."

Be sure to drop by Art Fair Philippines on the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of The Link Makati (yes, that's three storeys!) from February 16-19! Below, all the stylish attendees who showed up on day one.

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Liza Ilarde

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

James Yap

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Audrey Zubiri

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Michelle Tomacruz and Margs Lopez

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Lisa Periquet and Trickie Lopa

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Hetty Que

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Malou Romero

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Marilou Batchelor

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Tina Fernandez and John Lloyd Cruz

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Angelica Panganiban

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Selina Ting

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Valerie Chua

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Pauline Juan

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Myda Prieto

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Franco Laurel

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Lilliana Manahan

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Jeannie Fong

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Kat Gomez Limchoc

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Gian Roman

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Cristalle Belo and Justin Pitt

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Kebo Brown

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Kathy Go

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Vhong Navarro

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Jeannie Javelosa

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Beauty Gonzales

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Ria de Borja

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Kris Casas

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Raena Abella and Razi Abella