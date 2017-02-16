Style Spotting: Art Fair Philippines 2017

Last night marked the very first day of the Art Fair Philippines 2017, an annual event that serves as the premier platform for exhibiting and selling the best in modern and contemporary Philippine visual art! According to the official website, the fair "aims to mirror the vibrant local art scene and continue to generate support for Filipino art practitioners. Set in an alternative urban venue, Art Fair Philippines makes art accessible to enthusiasts and to those who want to discover one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting art landscapes."
Be sure to drop by Art Fair Philippines on the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of The Link Makati (yes, that's three storeys!) from February 16-19! Below, all the stylish attendees who showed up on day one.
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Liza Ilarde
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
James Yap
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Audrey Zubiri
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Michelle Tomacruz and Margs Lopez
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Lisa Periquet and Trickie Lopa
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Hetty Que
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Malou Romero
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Marilou Batchelor
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Tina Fernandez and John Lloyd Cruz
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Angelica Panganiban
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Selina Ting
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Valerie Chua
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Pauline Juan
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Myda Prieto
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Franco Laurel
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Lilliana Manahan
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Jeannie Fong
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Kat Gomez Limchoc
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Gian Roman
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Cristalle Belo and Justin Pitt
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Kebo Brown
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Kathy Go
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Vhong Navarro
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Jeannie Javelosa
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Beauty Gonzales
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Ria de Borja
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Kris Casas
IMAGE Erwin Canlas
Raena Abella and Razi Abella