You Have to See These Earrings That Pia Wurtzbach Wore to Her Farewell Walk

Pia Wurtzbach’s final walk as Miss Universe will go down in history as the most epic one ever—call us biased, but she slayed every second of it!

IMAGE Magic Liwanag

But while all eyes were on Pia and her Michael Cinco gown at that moment (ours included), something else caught our attention after most of the madness had died down. We’re talking about these massive earrings dangling from the beauty queen’s lobes—look how they go perfectly with her dress!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gerypenaso

We have no idea how we failed to notice these the first time, but with that size, you can see these babies all the way from outer space.





These earrings are by Boston-based jewelry designer April Soderstrom. Pia’s Miss Universe stylist, Marquis Bias, credited her on Instagram for personally creating the accessories as “the perfect final touch to her last moments as Miss Universe.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/aprilsoderstrom

Over at April’s official website, we found more Swarovski crystal earrings that the designer crafts for her clients, including those worn by Miss USA Olivia Jordan at Miss Universe 2015. Earrings start at $230 (P11,433), but naturally go up depending on the intricacy of the design and the materials used.



*This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.