You Can Watch Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2017 Show Live!

Hard truth is that not all of us are lucky enough to attend Fashion Week every season. It's every stylish girl's ultimate dream, so what if we told you that American label Tory Burch is about to make it come true?

Experience Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2017 runway show live, from start to finish! Consider this your front-row view to every look, every accessory, every key runway moment—up close and personal.

IMAGE Courtesy of Tory Burch

Watch the show via livestream tonight, February 14, at 10PM Philippine Standard Time ">here! Now this is how a fashion girl spends Valentine's eve.