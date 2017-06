10 Embroidered Shirts You Can Shop Now

Even your daily workwear threads need some spice, and there are actually a ton of ways to shake some in. Flavor of the day? Dainty, embroidered button-downs! Here, 10 pieces you can shop and style right into your office OOTDs. Drab no more.

IMAGE Gucci

Gucci Pussybow embroidered shirt, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

IMAGE Gucci

Gucci Silk twill shirtdress, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/madisonandreese

Madison & Reese Mermaid shirt, instagram/madisonandreese

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/madisonandreese

Madison & Reese Floral shirtdress, instagram/madisonandreese

IMAGE Mango

Mango Short-sleeve embroidered shirt, P1995, PowerPlant Mall

IMAGE Mango

Mango Silk pajama-style embroidered shirt, P2295, PowerPlant Mall

IMAGE Mango

Mango Lobster embroidered shirt, P2295, PowerPlant Mall

IMAGE Tory Burch

Tory Burch Keegan embroidered shirt, Shangri-la Plaza Mall

IMAGE Zara

Zara Floral embroidered shirt, P1995, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Zara

Zara Flounce hem embroidered shirt, P2995, Greenbelt 5