5 Swimsuit Shopping Tips for Girls with Wide Hips

Let us just put this out there: no matter what shape or size you are, you can wear whatever you want (and whenever you want!). Still, the truth is some girls find that certain cuts and silhouettes flatter them better than others, especially when it comes to swimsuits. And if it makes you feel more confident, then we're here to help you out! Below, five tips to keep in mind if you're a curvy cutie out to shop for some swimmies. Starting our summer countdown now!

TIP 1: Mix n' match your bikinis! A lighter-colored top and darker bottoms are ideal for accentuating your upper half and subduing the lower.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boomsasomquickcustomrtw

Boom Sason Rachel bralette bikinis, price available upon request, boomsason.com

TIP 2: It's all in the details! Draw attention away from your hips by picking a suit that's got an interesting, eye-catching touch up top.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/evethelabel_

Eve The Label Gisele lace-up bodysuit, P1950, evethelabel.com

TIP 3: String bikini bottoms are ideal because you get to customize the fit (so you can avoid unflattering hip bulges and control the diameter of the leg opening).

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/float_swim

Float Swimwear Alana classic string bikini, P2200, floatswimwear.com

TIP 4: Halters make your shoulders appear broader, so opt for one to balance out your figure!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/soakswimwearph

Soak Swimwear Gigi crop bikini, P1850, soakswimwear.com

TIP 5: You can actually try a side boob-baring, tangga-style maillot! The high-low cut draws eyes upward, lending your shape a longer line.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sundae

Sundae Swimwear Sassy maillot, P1740, wearsundae.com