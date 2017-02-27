Here's Why the Stars Are Wearing Blue Ribbons at the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

The Oscars 2017 accessory of the night bears far more meaning than a sparkly statement shoe or a designer clutch. See that little azure pin glinting on the lapels of your favorite stars? That's the blue ACLU ribbon, worn in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties.

IMAGE Getty Images

It's especially appropriate for Ruth Negga, who pinned hers to the bodice of a floor-sweeping crimson Valentino frock—after all, she is the leading lady of the film Loving, which focuses on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial couple arrested and thrown out of Virginia in 1958. Their case was taken up by the ACLU and eventually went to the Supreme Court, resulting in the end of America’s miscegenation laws. The film has earned Ruth a nomation for Best Actress.

IMAGE Getty Images

Hamilton star Lin Manuel Miranda and his mom Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda also arrived on the red carpet bearing the ribbon proudly.

IMAGE Getty Images

Karlie Kloss wore hers on the hip of a glacial white, Greek goddess-worthy Stella McCartney gown.

IMAGE Getty Images

Cougar Town actress Busy Philipps paired her ribbon with a sleek, forest-green velvet sheath.

Though already iconic in the role it has played in American society, the ACLU has been especially active since Donald Trump’s election, establishing a Constitution Defense Fund that focuses on a seven-point action plan related to his administration’s agenda. In fact, the organization's seen a surge in donations ever since Trump issued an executive order restricting travel for refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries! Now here's a noble way to make both a political and a fashion statement.