6 Failproof Brands Where You Can Shop for Stylish yet Affordable Shoes

Attention, shoeaholics! You don't always need to swipe those credit cards for a pair of chic footwear. Here are six of our go-to brands where you can find gorgeous steppers without breaking the bank:

1. Hue Manila

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/huemanila

Shopping for basic footwear is a breeze with Hue. Their shoes mostly come in neutral colors, and the styles are easy to pull off! Stock up on their block heels, flats, and strappy sandals.

2. SM Parisian, SM Department Stores

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/artsyava

For sleek and stylish shoes that won't leave a hole in your wallet, you have to check out SM Parisian. This brand keeps up-to-date with the latest shoe trends with topnotch quality. We're currently in love with their pom-pom shoes and mules!

3. Bata Philippines, SM Megamall

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/paxieness

Bata proves that chic, high-quality shoes can be produced without the hefty price tag. This brand is all about making stylish footwear accessible and sustainable as well, so what's not to love?

4. Zalora

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/thezaloralabel

Zalora also carries its own in-house shoe collection. Browse through its website and fill your cart with its unique and stylish shoe finds.

5. Something Borrowed

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsedcristofer

Another great brand housed by Zalora is Something Borrowed. From slip-ons to bow shoes, you can find just about everything in here. Not to mention, they sometimes hold really amazing sales! So make sure to include the ones you like in your wishlist.

6. Public Desire

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/publicdesire

This UK-based brand is also available at Zalora, and they're a shoe-in (pun intended) if you have a flair for quirky finds. The best part? Even their UK site ships worldwide!