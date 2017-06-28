Where Are the Former Filipina Contenders of Asia's Next Top Model Now?

In the five years that Asia's Next Top Model has spent on air, a total of 12 Filipinas have vied for the prestigious title, including Maureen Wroblewitz who's still in the running towards becoming this season's title-holder.Coming from different backgrounds and bearing a variety of looks, the PH bets never failed to shake up the competition. And with the latest cycle's finale coming up, we wonder, where are the rest of the girls now? Well, ask no more—below, we have the answers!

CYCLE 1

Stephanie Retuya (@stephieretuya)

The first and only Filipina from the original AsNTM cycle still poses for a living! Under her mother agency Nomad MGMT, she has hopped from Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Jakarta for various projects. Now, she is based in New York and has filmed TV commercials for the likes of Clinique and Maybelline. She's also a favorite of Alice and Olivia on the runway, and has walked for the brand every NYFW since since 2015!

CYCLE 2

Katarina Rodriguez (@katarinarodri)

The model-turned-beauty queen is the newly-minted Miss Intercontinental Philippines, and she will be representing the country in the pageant this year. Off-duty, however, she's our resident fitspiration and OOTD peg.

Jodilly Pendre (@jodillypendre)

The Cycle 2 runner-up's portfolio has grown immensely since her stint on the show. She's now an international model signed under DAS Milan. She has contracts with other agencies in Singapore, Dubai, and Indonesia as well. Locally, she's a mainstay in the country's biggest runway shows and high fashion shoots for major titles.

CYCLE 3

Franchesca Lagua (@cheesecakelagua)

Chesca is still a mannequin, rocking the runway and wearing the boldest trends for shoots. You'll usually find her on Instagram, raving about her favorite beauty picks and sharing her favorite travel spots! Speaking of beauty, Chesca tells Preview that she's planning to venture into makeup artistry soon, so do watch out for her!

Amanda Chan (@mandapanda.chan)

Amanda has officially broken out of her baby doll shell and has pursued modeling full-time after the show. The 19-year-old is now based in Australia but is also signed with an agency in Singapore.

Monika Sta. Maria (@monikastamaria)

Like the rest of the Cycle 3 girls, the freckled Pinay also stayed in the industry. She has been successful both in the Philippines and in Malaysia, and she remains to be a Subaru ambassador even after the competition. Follow her on Instagram for daily fitspiration!

CYCLE 4

Gwendoline Ruais (@gwenruais)

When Gwen isn't working the local runways, she's out and about working on her fitness routine. Her IG feed tells us that this French-Pinay is definitely a yoga force to be reckoned with!

Alaiza Malinao (@alaizamalinao)

Alaiza's surprising exit from the show was not telling of her future. She's still in the modeling scene and is in fact doing phenomenally! Currently based in Los Angeles, Alaiza is signed with the same agency as Janine Tugonon, MSA Models.

Julian Flores (@jajapatatas)

The last Pinay standing from this cycle has been globetrotting thanks to her growing career. After being based in Hong Kong for a while, she moved to Los Angeles under Primo Management Ltd. And yes, she kept the full fringe from her makeover!

CYCLE 5

Anjelica Santillan (@anjelicasantillan)

We might not have seen much of Anjelica in the latest season, but rest assured that this Filipina beauty is still in the game. She's now a signed model under Mercator and she spends her free time exploring the great outdoors!

Jennica Sanchez (@sanchezjennica)

The latest AsNTM alum is currently based in Bangkok, Thailand under JIM Models. But before she flew to the land of smiles, Jennica starred in many local fashion shows and print editorials.