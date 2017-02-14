What If Your Favorite Disney Princesses Wore Filipino Designers?

As little girls (and even as grownups, tbh), Disney princesses were undoubtedly our heroines. We watched each one fight for themselves and for love, all while working hard and looking good—who says they aren't still our #lifepegs?

That said, let us take a minute and imagine them wearing our country's finest. We may have outgrown our paperdoll scrapbooks, but there's no denying that we still love a good ol' dress-up game. Below, seven Filipino designers who'd dress our fave Disney girls to perfection!

Ariel in Cheetah Rivera

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cheetahriverastudio, Wikimedia Commons

The Little Mermaid may have preferred her glittering green scales, but here's an updated take in plush, decadent emerald velvet.

Aurora in Rajo Laurel

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/rajolaurel, Wikimedia Commons

Remember Aurora's color-changing ballgown? While technology still hasn't made the dream possible, look to one of Rajo's structured creations for inspo.

Cinderella in Michael Cinco

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/michael5inco, Wikimedia Commons

There's no better way to make your grand entrance at any fete than in this exquisite cobalt Michael Cinco, which Pia Wurtzbach herself wore for her farewall walk at Miss Universe. If that's not a fairytale moment for you, then we don't know what is!

Jasmine in Bengt Enrique

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/bengtenrique, Wikimedia Commons

Even as tots, we were jealous of Jasmine's slim waistline. Now that you're a big girl, bare your toned midriff in this iridescent piece by Bengt!

Mulan in Jun Escario

IMAGE junescario.com, Wikimedia Commons

She's technically not a princess, but how could we not include the fierce, funny savior of China? We can totally imagine her swathed in Jun Escario.

Pocahontas in John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson, Wikimedia Commons

John's agila-inspired collection would look great on the wise, beautiful Pocahontas.

Tiana in Rhett Eala

IMAGE Andrew Co, Wikimedia Commons

The Princess and the Frog is one of our favorites for several reasons: the jazzy New Orleans-inspired soundtrack, Tiana's industriousness, and this dress!