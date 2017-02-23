8 Wearable Fall Trends from London Fashion Week 2017

From New York to London, Fall/Winter trends are becoming more wearable even for tropical countries like ours. London echoes some trends we've already seen back in the Big Apple, like pantsuits and checks, but the Brits also brought to the runway some new trends you can totally get into. Check them out below:
1. Florals
IMAGE Getty Images, Vogue.com
Christopher Kane, Joseph, Simone Rocha
Yes, we've already seen them on the NYFW catwalks, but British designers are giving a new spin to flowers. From real-life looking appliques to toughened-up petals, florals are blossoming like we've never seen before.
2. Art
IMAGE Vogue.com
Central Saint Martins, Mary Katrantzou, Peter Pilotto
Arts and crafts took the spotlight on the runway as designers showcased different fabrics and embellishments stitched together in colorful artistry.
3. Molten Metallic
IMAGE Getty Images, Vogue.com
Central Saint Martins, Christopher Kane, J.W. Anderson
Silver, bronze, gold, and gunmetal provided the perfect color palette for the LFW designers. Nothing beats metallic hues come party season!
4. Monochrome
IMAGE Vogue.com
Phoebe English, Roksanda, Victoria by Victoria Beckham
Fall comes in unified tones. Monochrome dressing is the new color-blocking technique we need to learn this fall.
5. Pockets
IMAGE Getty Images
Joseph, Ports 1961, Simone Rocha
Exaggerated pockets are a big hit on the London runways as they highlight minimalist dressing.
6. Sequins
IMAGE Getty Images
Ashish, Erdem, Halpern
If you're not into metallics, surely you cannot resist the number one party attire: sequins!
7. Shirring
IMAGE Getty Images, Vogue.com
J.W. Anderson, Molly Goddard, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Ruched up garments layered on top of each other are now en vogue.
8. Statement sleeves
IMAGE Vogue.com, Getty Images
Burberry, Marques Almeida, Osman
We're not quite done yet with statement sleeves this season, especially now that the trend is being refreshed with more structure and layers!