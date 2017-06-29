How to Wear the Fall/Winter 2017 Trend: Silver

Welcome to our new series, girls! It's one we've started out of the realization that the words "Fall/Winter" can be a serious repellent, especially for us tropical blooms. It's no sweat, though—if there's a will, there's a way! Below, we take the season's space-age silver trend and translate it to wearable pieces you can shop now. Strut looks reminiscent of Fall/Winter 2017's best and (literal) brightest: think high-shine Studio 54-esque disco at Saint Laurent, liquid chrome at Chanel, and sci-fi sterling at Paco Rabanne, right here in our infamous Manila heat. You're welcome!
IMAGE Aldo
Aldo Aquilano mini sling bag, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Balenciaga
Balenciaga Hoop earrings, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing
IMAGE Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Glitter ball-heel mules, P2199, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Ankle strap platforms, P2499, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Gucci
Gucci Block heel loafers, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing
IMAGE H&M
H&M Strappy slip dress, P1990, SM Mega Fashion Hall
IMAGE H&M
H&M Oyster silver silk dress, P3990, SM Mega Fashion Hall
IMAGE Parfois
Parfois Tassel chain earrings, P390, SM Megamall
IMAGE River Island
River Island Rodeo buckled belt, SM Aura
IMAGE Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Metallic pussybow blouse, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing
IMAGE Sunnies Studios
Sunnies Studios Kentaro sunglasses, P499, SM Mega Fashion Hall
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Metallica bucket hat, SM Aura