How to Wear the Fall/Winter 2017 Trend: Silver

Welcome to our new series, girls! It's one we've started out of the realization that the words "Fall/Winter" can be a serious repellent, especially for us tropical blooms. It's no sweat, though—if there's a will, there's a way! Below, we take the season's space-age silver trend and translate it to wearable pieces you can shop now. Strut looks reminiscent of Fall/Winter 2017's best and (literal) brightest: think high-shine Studio 54-esque disco at Saint Laurent, liquid chrome at Chanel, and sci-fi sterling at Paco Rabanne, right here in our infamous Manila heat. You're welcome!

IMAGE Aldo

Aldo Aquilano mini sling bag, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Balenciaga

Balenciaga Hoop earrings, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

IMAGE Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Glitter ball-heel mules, P2199, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Ankle strap platforms, P2499, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Gucci

Gucci Block heel loafers, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

IMAGE H&M

H&M Strappy slip dress, P1990, SM Mega Fashion Hall

IMAGE H&M

H&M Oyster silver silk dress, P3990, SM Mega Fashion Hall

IMAGE Parfois

Parfois Tassel chain earrings, P390, SM Megamall

IMAGE River Island

River Island Rodeo buckled belt, SM Aura

IMAGE Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Metallic pussybow blouse, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

IMAGE Sunnies Studios

Sunnies Studios Kentaro sunglasses, P499, SM Mega Fashion Hall

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Metallica bucket hat, SM Aura