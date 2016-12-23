 StyleBible Preview
Watch Karl Lagerfeld Sketch His Life

“I have no wish for normality except for my own norms.”
IMAGE m2m.tv
We’ve seen his designs in various collections on the runway, and even his beloved cat Choupette. But we sure haven’t seen the fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld in a candid moment talking about his life. In a documentary directed by Loic Prigent, the German designer sits down in a room brimming with books by a work table strewn with markers, pencils, pastels. He goes over a bunch of sketch books drawing a narration of his life highlighted by anecdotes he eloquently recounts as if it were just yesterday. Did you know he created the Fendi logo in just three seconds?

IMAGE m2m.tv

In between sips of vino and caricatures, Karl manages to turn a single-shot documentary into an amusing and vivid chronicling of his life: from his childhood, renaissance-like thinking, and business ventures. In this film, we view the fashion world through the eyes of a man who helped create and shape it. Watch the full film below!

