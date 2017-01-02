Vote for Your Favorite Preview 2016 Cover!

We kicked off 2016 the same way we ended 2015—with a bang! Our December 2015-January 2016 cover was starred by no other than one of today's most sought-out leading actresses, Nadine Lustre. She was followed by muse-of-the-moment Kelsey Merritt for the month of love, along with gentlemen LA Aguinaldo, Jeron Teng, Andre Paras, Derrick Monasterio, and Ruru Madrid. Soon after, Coleen Garcia sizzled in white for our March issue, and then summer was made even hotter by Jennylyn Mercado as she graced our April cover. It celebrity bride Georgina Wilson stripped down for a sensually chic boudoir shoot in May; #TeamReal Nadine and James Reid made their cover debut as a real-life couple for June; and top digital influencers and style stars Liz Uy and Aimee Song shared the spotlight for July.

Later on, a red hot Arci Muñoz appeared on her first Preview cover in August, followed by the newest It girl in town, Lauren Reid, for our big fashion issue in September. We've also laid our eyes on Liza Soberano at her toughest for October and Maine Mendoza at her daintiest (and perhaps funniest) for November. And finally, closing the year in style, we have Miss Universe herself, Pia Wurtzbach, all decked out in Louis Vuitton and Sacai for our December 2016-January 2017 issue.

Indeed, the past year was one for the books, packed with only the most fashionable and the most beautiful—so before we officially welcome 2017 and wrap up the glamorous year 2016 has been, we'd love to hear from you: Which Preview 2016 cover is your ultimate fave?