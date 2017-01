The year has passed by so fast and with it, many fashion trends have come and gone as well. So before you completely look forward onto 2017's sartorial swing, let us know which mania you were obsessed with last year.

From chokers and slip dresses of the '90s, to velvet and off-shoulder everything to the continued reign of athleisure, maybe your pick might just transcend to live another season in fashion. Take the poll below: Which 2016 fashion trend do you love the most?