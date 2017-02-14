Vogue Paris Makes History With First Transgender Model on the Cover

Magazines dictate and change the way we see fashion, but the once exclusive and sometimes excluding world of glossies is now shifting its horizon, striving to build a safe and inclusive community for everyone.

IMAGE Vogue Paris

"Transgender Beauty: How they're shaking up the world"

From American Vogue's efforts to redefine the concept of beauty, we now have French Vogue embracing all genders as it puts transgender beauty Valentina Sampaio on its cover for March.

On Instagram, the caption reads, "This month we are proud to celebrate transgender beauty and how models like Valentina Sampaio, who is posing for her first ever Vogue cover, are changing the face of fashion and deconstructing prejudice."

IMAGE Vogue Paris

Valentina Sampaio in Balenciaga

Lensed by photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot and styled by Vogue Paris editor-in-chief herself Emmanuelle Alt, Valentina is viewed as a "typical French Vogue beauty, any Vogue beauty, no different from Daria Werbowy or Anna Ewers; it’s just that she happened to be born a boy."

In her editor's letter in the issue, Emmanuelle continues to write that she felt it was crucial to celebrate all gender preferences and identities, and adds that victory will only be achieved when one day a model like Valentina appears on the cover without having to mention her gender assignment.