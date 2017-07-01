Liza Soberano Gets Featured on Vogue.com

Looks like Liza Soberano's got the attention of a most-revered fashion authority, just today Vogue.com released an article on the actress entitled, "Filipino-American Actress Liza Soberano Is a Style Star to Watch."

The article, which outlines her rise in showbiz, talks about how "Soberano sports a carefully curated wardrobe that is a mix of tomboy and cool girl." Her stylist, Perry Tabora, also weighed in on her look, "I always enjoy collaborating on looks with Liza," he says. "To give [her outfits] that unique quality we always try to mix aesthetics.”

Congratulations, Liza! Always happy to see our very own tastemakers making noise in the international scene. You can read the rest of her feature here.