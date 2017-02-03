18 Tulle Pieces You Need in Your Closet for That Dreamy OOTD

We’re falling head over heels in love with tulle this year—the sheer, featherweight fabric that used to only remind us of brides and ballerinas have officially crossed over to the runways of our favorite designers. At Dior’s Spring/Summer 2017, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut collection showcased frothy skirts that intentionally reveal the models’ knitted underwear, while Ralph and Russo entranced the crowd with a scene-stealing blush gown in all its tiered and sequined glory. Even Stella McCartney pulled off some layering tricks for its Pre-Fall release; the dreamy tulle frock made an unlikely appearance and was worn on top of brocade pants and corseted slips.

IMAGE instagram.com/ralphandrusso; dior.com; vogue.com

Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2017; Dior Spring/Summer 2017; Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2016

As if our love affair with tulle isn’t obvious enough, you’ll also find the fresh-faced Yassi Pressman looking ethereal both on the cover and inside the fashion pages of our issue this month, clad in clouds of the fluffy, dainty fabric that our current fashion dreams are made of. Want in on the trend, too? Then we suggest you start off with our shopping guide below:

IMAGE Zalora.com.ph

Stylenanda Frilled Tiered Dress, P2949, Zalora.com.ph

IMAGE Zalora.com.ph

Stylenanda Sheer Tulle Layered Dress, P2949, Zalora.com.ph

IMAGE basicmovement.ph

Basic Movement Claude Tulle Top, P3300, available for preorder at basicmovement.ph

IMAGE mizandmoxie.com

B. Niu Babydoll Top, P6000, mizandmoxie.com

IMAGE H&M

H&M Ruffled Dress, P999, SM Megamall

IMAGE Mango

Mango Tulle Dress, P1795, Trinoma

IMAGE Mango

Mango Tulle Appliqué Dress, P2295, Trinoma

IMAGE Mango

Mango Tulle Skirt, P1795, Trinoma

IMAGE Mango

Mango Tulle T-shirt, P1295, Trinoma

IMAGE Mango

Mango Stars Tulle Dress, P1995, Trinoma

IMAGE Mango

Mango Tulle Shiny T-shirt, P1295, SM Megamall

IMAGE Mango

Mango Sequin Tulle Dress, P2295, SM Megamall

IMAGE Miss Selfridge

Miss Selfridge Tulle T-shirt, SM Megamall

IMAGE Zara

Zara Patch Tulle T-shirt, P1495, Glorietta 3

IMAGE Zara

Zara Patch Tulle T-shirt, P995, Glorietta 3

IMAGE Zara

Zara Tulle Sweatshirt, P1995, Glorietta 3

IMAGE shoplcp.com

Alice McCall Seniorita Dress in Peppermint Black, P28600, shoplcp.com

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Mesh Overlay Mini Dress, Powerplant Mall