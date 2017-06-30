 StyleBible Preview
You Have to See the Game of Thrones Cast on the Cover of Time Magazine

IMAGE time.com / Miles Aldridge
Time Magazine has placed the Game of Thrones cast on its latest cover, and it is an absolute feast for the eyes. Just in time for the show's seventh season and much-anticipated comeback on July 16!

IMAGE time.com / Miles Aldridge

Kit Harrington and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau both wear Dolce & Gabbana suits; Emilia Clarke wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress and fine jewelry, a Vicki Sarge choker, and a VV Rouleaux collar; Lena Headey wears a Dilara Findikoglu dress, Garrard fine jewelry, and Erdem boots; Peter Dinklage wears a John Varvatos suit.

Photographer Miles Aldridge's work is a masterful blend of kitschy, pop-color surrealism, and the kind of distinctly stiff, vaguely uncomfortable "Protestant Lutheran purity" (as he says in Time's behind-the-scenes coverage) one might see in medieval and Renaissance-era paintingsand a huge part of its overall effect is owed to the clothes. Oh, the clothes! Hear us swoon over Emilia Clarke, individual portrait below, swathed in ornate Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and a generous peppering of VV Rouleaux silk flowers. Or how about the ethereal, blond-haloed Sophie Turner in beribboned Gucci?

There's Lena Heady, of course, in custom Giambattista Valli, and Maisie Williams in decadent, velvet-bibbed Valentino.

Also, note that the portraits are cleverly dotted with hints of nature-inspired symbolismis that a bitten forbidden fruit in Sansa Stark's palm? A pair of swollen pomegranates splayed in front of Cersei Lannister? Interesting.). If this won't whet your appetite for the show's long-awaited return to the small screen, then we don't know what will.

