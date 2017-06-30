Find Out How Many Poses Maureen Wroblewitz Can Do in 1 Minute

Maureen Wroblewitz has beaten the odds. She proved that being petite and new to the fashion industry shouldn't be a hurdle to becoming a full-fledged top model. That said, we challenged the Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5 winner to a one-minute pose-off. "What should I do?" Maureen panicked a little before we started filming—but as the video below is about prove, the 19-year-old definitely has a lot up her sleeve!

Can you guess how many poses she could do within a one-minute timeframe? Watch this to find out!