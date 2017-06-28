This Guy Is Breaking the Internet With His Ukay-Ukay OOTDs

If you're a fashion-inclined person, then you're probably familiar with the struggle of staying on top of trends without breaking the bank. Still, for some, it doesn't cross their minds to check out thrift stores around the city. We get it; not everyone has the luxury of time to go through racks of clothes from ukay-ukay shops. But perhaps this will finally change your mind. Everyone, meet Richford Dela Paz Jr.

IMAGE Courtesy of Rich Ford Dela Paz Jr.

Scarf, P20; Coat, P100; White button down shirt, P25; Shoes, P35

Currently circulating around the web are Richford's "ukay-ukay OOTDs" that have already garnered thousands of likes and shares on Facebook. In an interview with Preview, we get to know more about the 20-year-old who clearly has an eye for streetwear fashion.

How did you get into fashion?

"When I was younger, I loved sketching gowns and even creating gowns for my Barbie dolls. I also watch Project Runway and America's Next Top Model mainly because these reality shows are connected to fashion and I adore the people behind these shows. "

IMAGE Courtesy of Rich Ford Dela Paz Jr.

Jacket, P50; Turtle neck top, P100

IMAGE Courtesy of Rich Ford Dela Paz Jr.

CK logo tee, P40; Black bomber jacket, P50; Vintage specs, P25

Who is your style icon?

"My fashion icon is Jess Connelly because I admire the way she dresss—very cozy yet classy."

What inspired you to get into thrift shopping?

"I prefer to be practical [when it come to] clothes. I know that I can't afford to buy expensive ones so I just look for an alternative way that will still sustain my fashion preferences."

IMAGE Courtesy of Rich Ford Dela Paz Jr.

Striped top, P5; Gray trousers, P50

Where do you usually shop your ukay finds?

"I usually shop around the metro, specifically in Quiapo because the clothes there are very cheap and rare. One example is the striped top that cost only P5."

Give us some tips on thrift shopping.

IMAGE Courtesy of Rich Ford Dela Paz Jr.

"Tip #1: Find your inspiration on Instagram before you shop so you know what you're looking for.

"Tip #2: Be patient!

"Tip #3: Fit it before you buy it.

"Tip #4: Haggle for the best bargain!"