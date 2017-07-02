This Korean Model Proves You Can Still Be Stylish Even with Green Hair

Dying your mane a crazy color can be the beauty adventure of a lifetime, but you'll also be inviting in some unwanted problems, like Clashing with a capital C. If you want to Commit to your hue (yes, another capital C), you've got to up your style game, too! Irene Kim, who has stepped out with hair in nearly ever imaginable stripe of the rainbow, is the very best person to give you fashion advice—below, she works her emerald-tinted 'do in an achingly chic selection of OOTDs. What a green queen.

Okay, first of all, black is still the new black. You can never go wrong with a sexy, high-necked LBD and a pair of strappy sandals!

Soft, dainty denims in a pale wash set off a mint mane to perfection.

Don't be afraid to shine! Irene's gold sequined trousers are a tasteful statement.

We're in looove with how this girl mixes high and low pieces: a glimmering, ornate Chanel jacket meets a black crop top and trusty ol' jeans.

Go casual in wide-leg denims and a striped tee. Giant teddy bear optional.