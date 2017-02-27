The Most Surprising Twinning Moments at the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Hollywood stars go the extra mile when it comes to preparing for their red carpet looks. Especially for a big event like the Oscars, making a grand entrance only to find another girl dressed in a similar outfit tends to be an awkward case of a fashion faux pas. This year at the 89th Academy Awards, a number of twinning moments took us by surprise—while some were merely a stylish coincidence, others were literally outfit doppelgängers on the red carpet. Check them out below!

Emma Roberts and Michelle Williams

IMAGE Getty Images

The striking resemblance between Emma Roberts’ vintage Armani dress and Michelle Williams’ Louis Vuitton frock is almost uncanny. Both sported plunging necklines and an identical color palette which made them instant style twins on the red carpet—at first glance, we could’ve sworn they were wearing the exact same outfit!

Emma Stone and Olivia Culpo

IMAGE Getty Images

Like a scene from The Great Gatsby, both Emma Stone and Olivia Culpo came a-swingin’ in fringe. The La La Land star took the Old Hollywood glamour route in an impeccably beaded Givenchy Haute Couture punctuated by wavy locks and bold red lips. Meanwhile, the 2012 Miss Universe shimmied down the red carpet in a silver number by Marchesa for Stella Artois, complete with smokey purple eye makeup and her long dark hair in a sleek low ponytail.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Ruth Negga

IMAGE Getty Images

It was also a style showdown between Ginnifer Goodwin in Zuhair Murad and Ruth Nega in a custom Valentino. They weren’t just both clad in red, their floor-sweeping gowns also bear incredibly similar details: full-length sleeves, a mock neck, plus sheer and lace accents.

Dakota Johnson and Jessica Biel

IMAGE Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and Jessica Biel may not be up for any Oscar nominations, but that sure didn’t stop them from going for gold! The two were both wrapped in long-sleeved sheath gowns accented with show-stopping jewelry—Jessica in a fully sequined Kaufmanfranco and Tiffany and Co.’s Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace; and Dakota in a silky Gucci number topped off with some precious vintage jewels from Cartier.