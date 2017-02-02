Vine Superstar Cameron Dallas Is the New Penshoppe Cutie

News that Vine superstar Cameron Dallas is local brand Penshoppe's newest ambassador may have erupted last December, but here's your very first look at the actual campaign!

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

Just a quick roundup of facts: Cameron began his Vine in 2012, posting videos of himself playing pranks on friends and family. A mere two years later, he chocked up a whopping 8.1 million followers on the social media platform, making him the app's 11th most followed account. He's also appeared on TV and in movies, by the way, starring in American Odyssey, Expelled, The Outfield, and—get this—his very own Netflix-produced reality show, Chasing Cameron.

Interested in this hilarious cutie? Check out his Penshoppe campaign photos below!

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe