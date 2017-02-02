 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 5 hours ago

Vine Superstar Cameron Dallas Is the New Penshoppe Cutie

See his campaign photos as the brand's latest ambassador!
Vine Superstar Cameron Dallas Is the New Penshoppe Cutie
IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe
See his campaign photos as the brand's latest ambassador!
Shares
Pin
Comments

News that Vine superstar Cameron Dallas is local brand Penshoppe's newest ambassador may have erupted last December, but here's your very first look at the actual campaign!

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

Just a quick roundup of facts: Cameron began his Vine in 2012, posting videos of himself playing pranks on friends and family. A mere two years later, he chocked up a whopping 8.1 million followers on the social media platform, making him the app's 11th most followed account. He's also appeared on TV and in movies, by the way, starring in American Odyssey, Expelled, The Outfield, andget thishis very own Netflix-produced reality show, Chasing Cameron.

Interested in this hilarious cutie? Check out his Penshoppe campaign photos below!

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

IMAGE Courtesy of Penshoppe

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
The Secret Is Out! Sandara Park Joins #teampenshoppe
The Secret Is Out! Sandara Park Joins #teampenshoppe
See The Price Tags Of All The Looks From Gigi Hadid's Penshoppe Campaign
See The Price Tags Of All The Looks From Gigi Hadid's Penshoppe Campaign
Top Model Lucky Blue Smith Walks For Penshoppe
Top Model Lucky Blue Smith Walks For Penshoppe

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , ,
COMMENTS