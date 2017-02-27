The Best Dressed Men at the Oscars 2017

FYI, it's not just the ladies who came to the Oscars dressed to impress. Even the men graced the awards night in their most dapper suits. Below are the dashing gents who stole our hearts on the red carpet:

1. Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford

Nothing beats the classic, but trust Andrew to incorporate some minute detail to make the look his own. Just take a look at those duo-textured shoes!

2. Dev Patel in Burberry

Dev looked sharp and charming in his crisp white suit. We also love how his tousled hair made the whole look seem effortless.

3. Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford

You'll have to take a closer look to discover the textured details of JT's suit! We're impressed.

4. John Legend in Gucci

John looked debonair in a suit by Gucci, complete with an oversized bowtie.

5. Pharrell Williams in Chanel

Trust Pharrell to look the most fashion-forward among the gents. Who would've thought he can rock a diamond brooch along with some layered black pearls on the red carpet?

6. David Oyelowo in Dolce & Gabbana

Looking impeccably polished in his white tuxedo, David opted for a black detailing at the collar for some extra sartorial points.

7. Aldis Hodge in Armani

Aldis also scored major style points with that decorative brooch.

8. Riz Ahmed in Ermenegildo Zegna

Wearing bright colors to the red carpet? Why not! Donning a navy suit, Riz stood out in the sea of black and whites.

9. Viggo Mortensen in Dior Homme

Gentlemen, take notes from Viggo on the power of a three-piece suit.