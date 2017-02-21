This Is Your Ultimate Swimsuit Guide for the Summer

Swimsuit season is almost here so get ready to hit the beach! If you're still unsure of which swimwear to buy, fret not because we've got you covered! Below are the basic swimwear cuts you need to be familiar with. Scroll down to see them all!

TOPS

Bandeau - often has detachable straps; perfect for highlighting your collarbones; minimizes tan lines

Triangle - little to no padding, has adjustable ties at the neck and back; wear this to highlight your chest area; less coverage

Halter - has more coverage than the triangle cut; best to lift and support the bust; will highlight your cleavage

Underwire - has built-in wire; will support a bigger bust and enhance smaller a one

Wrap - wraps around your body; has a peekaboo silhouette; lifts the bust

Tankini - longer top with partial to full coverage

BOTTOMS

Hipster - sits on your hips; will balance wider hips

Skirted - offers additional coverage for hips and thighs

Side-tie - has adjustable ties on either side

High waisted - fuller back and waist coverage; retro-inspired

Brazilian - less butt cheek coverage; has a high and narrow cut

ONE PIECE

Bandeau - has detachable straps

Cutout - a one-piece with slashes for a more daring silhouette

Tank - has over-the-shoulder straps

Halter - fastens at the nape; some may feature a plunging neckline

Monokini - looks like a two-piece save for a detail that keeps it together as a one-piece suit