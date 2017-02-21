This Is Your Ultimate Swimsuit Guide for the Summer

Swimsuit season is almost here so get ready to hit the beach! If you're still unsure of which swimwear to buy, fret not because we've got you covered! Below are the basic swimwear cuts you need to be familiar with. Scroll down to see them all!
TOPS
Bandeau - often has detachable straps; perfect for highlighting your collarbones; minimizes tan lines
Triangle - little to no padding, has adjustable ties at the neck and back; wear this to highlight your chest area; less coverage
Halter - has more coverage than the triangle cut; best to lift and support the bust; will highlight your cleavage
Underwire - has built-in wire; will support a bigger bust and enhance smaller a one
Wrap - wraps around your body; has a peekaboo silhouette; lifts the bust
Tankini - longer top with partial to full coverage
BOTTOMS
Hipster - sits on your hips; will balance wider hips
Skirted - offers additional coverage for hips and thighs
Side-tie - has adjustable ties on either side
High waisted - fuller back and waist coverage; retro-inspired
Brazilian - less butt cheek coverage; has a high and narrow cut
ONE PIECE
Bandeau - has detachable straps
Cutout - a one-piece with slashes for a more daring silhouette
Tank - has over-the-shoulder straps
Halter - fastens at the nape; some may feature a plunging neckline
Monokini - looks like a two-piece save for a detail that keeps it together as a one-piece suit