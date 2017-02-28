16 Chic Maillots for Your Next Beach Getaway

Fashion pop quiz! Anyone know what a maillot is? In case you don't, according to Dictionary.com, it's "a close-fitting, one-piece bathing suit for women, simply styled and usually having a scoop neck and shoulder straps." The ever-dependable Merriam-Webster also states that the very first known use of maillot was in 1876, which, let's admit, was eons ago: your modern-day maillot can now come in a veritable rainbow of cuts and colors.

That said, school's (almost) out and summer's in, so enough textbook references—the next step is to get shopping. There are tons of reasons as to why a girl needs a one-piece swimmy in her life. Be it versatility (bodysuits make great going-out tops, FYI) or comfort, scroll through 15 of our fave maillots for your next beach getaway. Make a splash!

IMAGE zalora.com.ph

Aquaholic Jamila swimsuit, P2698, zalora.com.ph

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/float_swim

Float Swimwear Minka swimsuit, P2700, floatswimwear.com

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boomsasonquickcustomrtw

Boom Sason Giulia sheer maillot, price available upon request, boomsason.com

IMAGE Eighth Mermaid

Eighth Mermaid Quinn 2-way maillot, P2300, eighthmermaid.com

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boomsasonquickcustomrtw

Boom Sason Kylie maillot, price available upon request, boomsason.com

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/float_swim

Float Swimwear Clara swimsuit, P2700, floatswimwear.com

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lusciouscloset

Luscious Closet Star Wars swimsuits, prices available upon request, instagram.com/lusciouscloset

IMAGE nudoswimwear.com.ph

Nudo Swimwear Scallop maillot, P1450, nudoswimwear.com.ph

IMAGE nudoswimwear.com.ph

Nudo Swimwear Reversible Palm Tree maillot, P1500, nudoswimwear.com.ph

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sandycheeks

Sandy Cheeks La Jolla maillot, P1900, instagram.com/wear_sandycheeks

IMAGE Soak Swimwear

Soak Swimwear Butterfly monokini, P1850, soakswimwear.com

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sandycheeks

Sandy Cheeks Fruit Loops maillot, P1300, instagram.com/wear_sandycheeks

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sundae

Sundae Swimwear Rainbow Unicorn Super one-piece, P1900, wearsundae.com

IMAGE Soak Swimwear

Soak Swimwear Bianca tube monokini, P1700, soakswimwear.com

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/saltswim_

Salt Swimwear Roxanne Scarlet maillot, P1700, instagram.com/saltswim_

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cesaph

Cesa PH Salome maillot, P2280, cesaph.com