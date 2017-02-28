16 Chic Maillots for Your Next Beach Getaway

Fashion pop quiz! Anyone know what a maillot is? In case you don't, according to Dictionary.com, it's "a close-fitting, one-piece bathing suit for women, simply styled and usually having a scoop neck and shoulder straps." The ever-dependable Merriam-Webster also states that the very first known use of maillot was in 1876, which, let's admit, was eons ago: your modern-day maillot can now come in a veritable rainbow of cuts and colors.
That said, school's (almost) out and summer's in, so enough textbook references—the next step is to get shopping. There are tons of reasons as to why a girl needs a one-piece swimmy in her life. Be it versatility (bodysuits make great going-out tops, FYI) or comfort, scroll through 15 of our fave maillots for your next beach getaway. Make a splash!
IMAGE zalora.com.ph
Aquaholic Jamila swimsuit, P2698, zalora.com.ph
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/float_swim
Float Swimwear Minka swimsuit, P2700, floatswimwear.com
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boomsasonquickcustomrtw
Boom Sason Giulia sheer maillot, price available upon request, boomsason.com
IMAGE Eighth Mermaid
Eighth Mermaid Quinn 2-way maillot, P2300, eighthmermaid.com
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boomsasonquickcustomrtw
Boom Sason Kylie maillot, price available upon request, boomsason.com
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/float_swim
Float Swimwear Clara swimsuit, P2700, floatswimwear.com
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lusciouscloset
Luscious Closet Star Wars swimsuits, prices available upon request, instagram.com/lusciouscloset
IMAGE nudoswimwear.com.ph
Nudo Swimwear Scallop maillot, P1450, nudoswimwear.com.ph
IMAGE nudoswimwear.com.ph
Nudo Swimwear Reversible Palm Tree maillot, P1500, nudoswimwear.com.ph
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sandycheeks
Sandy Cheeks La Jolla maillot, P1900, instagram.com/wear_sandycheeks
IMAGE Soak Swimwear
Soak Swimwear Butterfly monokini, P1850, soakswimwear.com
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sandycheeks
Sandy Cheeks Fruit Loops maillot, P1300, instagram.com/wear_sandycheeks
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wear_sundae
Sundae Swimwear Rainbow Unicorn Super one-piece, P1900, wearsundae.com
IMAGE Soak Swimwear
Soak Swimwear Bianca tube monokini, P1700, soakswimwear.com
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/saltswim_
Salt Swimwear Roxanne Scarlet maillot, P1700, instagram.com/saltswim_
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cesaph
Cesa PH Salome maillot, P2280, cesaph.com