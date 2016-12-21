11 Times Fashion Took Inspiration From Star Wars

Star Wars and fashion may not be the three words you’d expect to be in the same sentence. But with its debut back in 1977, and the release of its newest film Rogue One, the cult favorite George Lucas franchise eventually found a place on the runway. From Princess Leia’s famous hair buns to C-3PO’s golden aesthetic to Darth Vader’s dark robes, here are 11 times the fashion scene was inspired by Star Wars’ intergalactic style.

1. Balenciaga Spring 2012

IMAGE Getty Images

In 2012, Nicolas Ghesquière sent down models wearing Darth Vader-inspired headgear, with a few metallic and structured elements that allude to C-3PO's gold finish.

2. Maya Hansen Spring 2012

IMAGE Getty Images

Maya Hansen channels the droid C-3PO into her futuristic collection.

3. Maya Hansen Fall 2013

IMAGE Getty Images

Maya Hansen again takes inspiration from Star Wars as she sent runway models wearing Princess Leia's cinnamon-bun hairstyle wearing a few hints from the the character's costume, including her white boots.

4. Givenchy Spring 2014

IMAGE Getty Images

Givenchy seemed to have foresight, sending models in draped outfits that looked similar to Rey's desert attire.

5. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Fall 2014

IMAGE Getty Images

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi playfully incorporates Darth Vader into modern dresses.

6. Rodarte Fall 2014

IMAGE Getty Images

The Mulleavy sisters give a nod to the Star Wars franchise in Rodarte gowns printed with the film's iconic characters.

7. Dior 2015 and 2016

IMAGE Dior, Getty Images

Dior breathes a new life to Princess Leia's hair buns and made them more wearable today.

8. Mara Hoffman Fall 2015

IMAGE Getty Images

Mara Hoffman takes reference from the desert planet of Tatooine as models walked the runway in earth tones and head scarves.

9. Bobby Abley Spring 2016

IMAGE Getty Images

London-based designer Bobby Abley dressed his models in a futuristic collection that was inspired by Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Stormtroopers and Boba Fett.

10. Givenchy Spring 2016

IMAGE Getty Images

Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci pays homage to Princess Leia's gold bikini as he decked out models in embellished head pieces he carefully chose for each look.

11. Chanel and Valentino Spring 2016

IMAGE Getty Images

It seems like Padmé Amidala Naberrie's hairstyles were an instant favorite among designers. Doesn't the hair at Chanel's 2016 show look like Padmé's when she became Queen Amidala? And over at Valentino, doesn't it remind you of Padmé in her light blue Tatooine outfit?