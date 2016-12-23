Ferragamo Remakes Classic Styles For Twinning with Your Mini Me

Salvatorre Ferragamo releases a capsule collection designed especially for kids! The luxury Italian house launches their newest line at the international fair called Pitti Bimbo that showcases the latest in children’s fashion and other lifestyle products.

The Ferragamo Mini line comes with adult counterparts that imbibe the Salvatorre Ferragamo iconic aesthetic. Featuring various designs such as the Varina ballet flats, the Double Gancio mocassins, sneakers, and bold miniature Vara handbags, the line captures the essence of the fashion house: modern, chic, and elegant but most especially, age appropriate!

Check out their fun and colorful lookbook below!

