 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - Just now

Ferragamo Remakes Classic Styles For Twinning with Your Mini Me

It’s called Ferragamo Mini!
Ferragamo Remakes Classic Styles For Twinning with Your Mini Me
IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo
It’s called Ferragamo Mini!
Shares
Pin
Comments

Salvatorre Ferragamo releases a capsule collection designed especially for kids! The luxury Italian house launches their newest line at the international fair called Pitti Bimbo that showcases the latest in children’s fashion and other lifestyle products.

The Ferragamo Mini line comes with adult counterparts that imbibe the Salvatorre Ferragamo iconic aesthetic. Featuring various designs such as the Varina ballet flats, the Double Gancio mocassins, sneakers, and bold miniature Vara handbags, the line captures the essence of the fashion house: modern, chic, and elegant but most especially, age appropriate!

Check out their fun and colorful lookbook below!

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatrorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

IMAGE Salvatorre Ferragamo

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
How A Promil Kid Turned Into A Fashion Photog
How A Promil Kid Turned Into A Fashion Photog
Ruffa Gutierrez And Kids Launch Love 2 Collection
Ruffa Gutierrez And Kids Launch Love 2 Collection
Elie Saab Debuts Kiddie Couture For Fall 2016
Elie Saab Debuts Kiddie Couture For Fall 2016
Are The Stranger Things Kids The Next Faces Of Louis Vuitton?
Are The Stranger Things Kids The Next Faces Of Louis Vuitton?

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , ,
COMMENTS