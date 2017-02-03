Riccardo Tisci Has Left Givenchy

After 12 years as creative director to the LVMH-owned couture house, Riccardo Tisci has exited Givenchy. As a result of this departure, the brand will not be parading its wares at the next Paris Fashion Week.

In a statement released by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, its chairman and chief executive officer, Bernard Arnault, said, "The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house’s development."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/riccardotisci17

Riccardo was praised for giving the French fashion house a seismic shift after he joined in 2005 when the brand was somehow missing its identity. He breathed life into it, coumpounding his signature edgy and sensual—daring, even—approach and the classic French sensibilities.

Among the A-listers Riccardo has been dressing are Madonna, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimkardashian

In his official statement with respect to his exit, Riccardo said, “I have very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams. I want to thank the LVMH Group and Monsieur Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions.”

Meanwhile, rumors that Riccardo is heading to Versace have intensified. Remember that in 2015, he shocked the fashion industry when he had Donatella Versace appear on the Givenchy Fall/Winter ads. The two are known to have close ties.

IMAGE Courtesy of Givenchy

IMAGE Courtesy of Givenchy

Givenchy has not announced a sucessor. After all, the past two years has seen the most designer transference and we could only wait for the next switch. Will it involve a Medusa-headed logo? That remains to be seen.