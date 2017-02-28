The Love Affair With the Fringed Gown Is Real

Emma Stone and Olivia Culpo were on our Oscars 2017 best dressed list for a reason. Emma's embellished Givenchy frock was the epitome of Hollywood glam, and Olivia's Marchesa gown had an interesting message about going green! But as we relished their red carpet outfits, there was one dress that kept running in our minds—and we know you were thinking about it, too.

IMAGE Charles Rodulfo

We're talking about Maxine Medina's emerald fringed frock for the Miss Universe 2016 preliminary evening gown competition.

Our very own Miss Philippines' moment in this Rhett Eala creation was totally an unforgettable one! So naturally, even the internet caught wind of the resemblance as soon as Emma and Olivia walked down the Oscars red carpet.

IMAGE FACEBOOK/preview.ph

All three dresses have an embellished bodice and tiered fringe skirt. Look a little closer and you'll spot that the La La Land star's dress also has a sweetheart neckline similar to that of Maxine's!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/givenchyofficial, marchesafashion

And in case you were wondering, all three dresses also have the same glorious swing.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxinemedina, marchesafashion

Turns out, Maxine's strategy to standing out at the Miss Universe pageant works wonders on the Hollywood red carpet as well. Rhett was truly right on the mark when he decided to add drama and movement to the now-iconic fringed frock. The local designer even posted about the two Oscar dresses on his Instagram yesterday! Nothing but love.

That said, a quick flashback to Givenchy in Fall 2011 reveals Ricardo Tisci's old love affair with fringed dresses, which he recently revived through actress Cate Blanchett's 2015 Golden Globes get-up. Meanwhile, the duo at Marchesa launched a tiered gown for their diffusion line last fall, and will apparenty be exploring the technique this 2017, as well.

IMAGE Givenchy, INSTAGRAM/stylettobox

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/marchesafashion, Marchesa Notte

What do you think of this fringe gown trend?