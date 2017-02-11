Preview Style Challenge: One Item, Five Ways

Staying stylish doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket. If you can master the art of building a capsule wardrobe or learn by heart this ultra savvy shopping formula, then you're on your way to being the ultimate fashionista! Additionally, you don't always have to spend big bucks on designer clothes. Retail outlets have given us a huge access to fashionable items that can be easily styled with luxury items you already have.

As a testament to the versatility of retail clothes, we visited Penshoppe's flagaship store at U.P. Town Center and each styled one article of clothing in five different ways! Check out how we did it in our video below!