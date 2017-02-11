 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Preview Tv | By - 2 hours ago

Preview Style Challenge: One Item, Five Ways

Here's how you can utilize versatile and stylish pieces!
Preview Style Challenge: One Item, Five Ways
IMAGE Daniel Evangelista
Here's how you can utilize versatile and stylish pieces!
Shares
Pin
Comments

Staying stylish doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket. If you can master the art of building a capsule wardrobe or learn by heart this ultra savvy shopping formula, then you're on your way to being the ultimate fashionista! Additionally, you don't always have to spend big bucks on designer clothes. Retail outlets have given us a huge access to fashionable items that can be easily styled with luxury items you already have.

As a testament to the versatility of retail clothes, we visited Penshoppe's flagaship store at U.P. Town Center and each styled one article of clothing in five different ways! Check out how we did it in our video below!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
3 Shopping Mistakes You’re Unconsciously Doing
3 Shopping Mistakes You’re Unconsciously Doing
This Shopping Formula Will Save You A Lot Of Money
This Shopping Formula Will Save You A Lot Of Money
4 High Street Looks That Will Convince You To Go Shopping This Season
4 High Street Looks That Will Convince You To Go Shopping This Season
Where To Do Your Grocery Shopping Online
Where To Do Your Grocery Shopping Online

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS