Prada Opens Its Second Store in the Philippines

Luxury Italian brand Prada has just opened it's second boutique in the Philippines. Located in Solaire Resort and Casino, the space exudes an upscale vibe within it's generous 105 square meter layout.

IMAGE Courtesy of Prada

With its signature geometric marble flooring, it's not too hard to think up a way to snap up your latest #shoefie. Plus, with its well-lit interiors and spacious shelving, a gorgeous flatlay of your most recent purchase is a breeze. (We love it when stores present a treasure trove of smartly placed products and Instagrammable vignettes!)