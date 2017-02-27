How to Wear a Pencil Skirt, According to Milan Fashion Week

Dubbed as the working uniform, we're used to seeing pencil skirts shine in the office. But as Milan Fashion Week dictates, the popular skirt silhouette is back on trend. They're reinvented with a few tweaks that make them swing to the right direction in the modern sartorial world. Here are seven ways you can wear pencil skirts this 2017:

Embroidered

Patch up the straight cut with some flora and fauna embroidery guaranteed to add some whimsy and texture to your skirt.

IMAGE Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci

Layered

Just in time for the cold weather, layer your pencil skirts over a dress or another skirt. The trick here is to make your layering intentional and more significant in the overall look to get the full effect.

IMAGE Getty Images

Fendi, No. 21



Leather

Leather textures are in come fall. Whether in pastel hues or neutrals, it's the perfect accent to your color-blocked outfit.

IMAGE Vogue.com

Jil Sander, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod's



Metallic

Who said pencil skirts aren't holiday-ready? With a metallic finish, you can easily take your workwear from day to night!

IMAGE Vogue.com

Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara, No.21

Minimalist

Clean lines and silhouettes are always a classic, though this season, designers gave more attention to the small details to keep your skirt from looking mundane.

IMAGE Vogue.com

Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi



Printed

Retro dressing is everywhere now and not even the straight-cut skirt can escape it. We're not complaining, though; it's perfect for some print-on-print look in the office.

IMAGE Vogue.com

Fendi, Gucci, Stella Jean



Slit

This season, you have slits to thank for a sexier looking pencil skirt that won't wear you down.

IMAGE Vogue.com

Moschino, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod's