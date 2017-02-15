 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 7 hours ago

This Season's Must-Have Shoe Will Easily Spice Up Any Outfit

Just when you thought we've had enough of shine!
This Season's Must-Have Shoe Will Easily Spice Up Any Outfit
IMAGE tresmonikh.com
Just when you thought we've had enough of shine!
Shares
Pin
Comments

Anything shiny is definitely in this season, and you won't catch anyone (even the haters) saying otherwise. In the beauty department, we're talking glossy lids and puckers. But as far as the fashion department is concerned, nothing can breathe life into a dull outfit better than a patent boot. Even the street style stars have started ditching mattes on their feet as they hop on the glossy boot train right with us. Want in on the trend? Keep scrolling for a handy shopping list!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lizzzuy

A pair of patent boots in neutral color will serve you well as an everyday shoe, especially if you're traveling to somewhere chilly. You can't go wrong with a glossy black or white.

IMAGE Go Jane

 

Go Jane Cylinder Chic Clear Lucite Booties, $32.68, Go Jane

IMAGE Dior

 

Christian Dior Black Glazed Calfskin Ankle Boot, Dior

IMAGE Barney's

Balenciaga Inclined-Heel Patent Leather Ankle Booties, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Kenneth Cole

 

Kenneth Cole Krystal Patent Leather Boot, $495, Kenneth Cole

IMAGE tresmonikh.com

For a sexier arch, opt for a skinnier heel. Choose kitten heels if you're particular about comfort, or go sky high to achieve maximum chicness.

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Mimoso Patent Ank Boots, SM Aura

IMAGE Kurt Geiger

KG Kurt Geiger Rascal Patent-Leather Calf Boots, $170, Selfridges

IMAGE Zara

Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Zara

Zara High Heel Patent Finish Ankle Boots, P2595, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE hanna.elle.se

A statement pair is always a must. A fire engine red should satisfy your high fashion needs, but pastels can also be a playful alternative for dressing down.

IMAGE Zara

Zara High Heel Ankle Boots With Metallic Pull Tab, P3995, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Zalora

Public Desire Chloe Perspex Heeled Ankle Boots, P3039, Zalora

IMAGE Valentino

 

Valentino Garavani patent boot, $1077, Valentino

IMAGE And Other Stories

& Other Stories Patent Leather Ankle Boots in Beige, £125, And Other Stories

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
The Shoe Dictionary: Boots
The Shoe Dictionary: Boots
The Skirt-and-boots Combo Tricks You Need To Master
The Skirt-and-boots Combo Tricks You Need To Master
6 Celebrity Wedding Shoes You Might Have Missed
6 Celebrity Wedding Shoes You Might Have Missed
The 5 Essential Pairs Of Shoes That A Girl Needs In Her Closet
The 5 Essential Pairs Of Shoes That A Girl Needs In Her Closet


Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , ,
COMMENTS