This Season's Must-Have Shoe Will Easily Spice Up Any Outfit

Anything shiny is definitely in this season, and you won't catch anyone (even the haters) saying otherwise. In the beauty department, we're talking glossy lids and puckers. But as far as the fashion department is concerned, nothing can breathe life into a dull outfit better than a patent boot. Even the street style stars have started ditching mattes on their feet as they hop on the glossy boot train right with us. Want in on the trend? Keep scrolling for a handy shopping list!

A pair of patent boots in neutral color will serve you well as an everyday shoe, especially if you're traveling to somewhere chilly. You can't go wrong with a glossy black or white.

Go Jane Cylinder Chic Clear Lucite Booties, $32.68, Go Jane

Christian Dior Black Glazed Calfskin Ankle Boot, Dior

Balenciaga Inclined-Heel Patent Leather Ankle Booties, Greenbelt 5

Kenneth Cole Krystal Patent Leather Boot, $495, Kenneth Cole



For a sexier arch, opt for a skinnier heel. Choose kitten heels if you're particular about comfort, or go sky high to achieve maximum chicness.

Topshop Mimoso Patent Ank Boots, SM Aura

KG Kurt Geiger Rascal Patent-Leather Calf Boots, $170, Selfridges

Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, Greenbelt 5

Zara High Heel Patent Finish Ankle Boots, P2595, Greenbelt 5

A statement pair is always a must. A fire engine red should satisfy your high fashion needs, but pastels can also be a playful alternative for dressing down.

Zara High Heel Ankle Boots With Metallic Pull Tab, P3995, Greenbelt 5

Public Desire Chloe Perspex Heeled Ankle Boots, P3039, Zalora

Valentino Garavani patent boot, $1077, Valentino

& Other Stories Patent Leather Ankle Boots in Beige, £125, And Other Stories



