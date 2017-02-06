Online Store of the Week: Syne Label

Syne Label was born out of a millennial's love and deep passion for fashion. Giving up a managerial position at one of the country's retail giants, Syne's creative director and owner Patricia Baligod took the risk to build her own company.

Look 1: Silk tank top, P1000; Silk palazzo pants, P1200; Look 2: Cotton crepe halter top, P1150; Cotton crepe palazzo pants, P1200

The College of St. Benilde Fashion Design and Merchandising graduate knew exactly what she wanted from the start and has since then worked hard to achieve her goals. She also studied further at the London College of Fashion to broaden her knowledge on the international fashion business scene. Three years after she finished college and left her managerial post at Forever 21, she now has a solid production and PR team helping her run her own label.

Two-way halter jumpsuit, P1500; Two-way asymmetrical jumpsuit, P1500

Coined from a Scottish word, the name Syne means "since and next." It represents the mission of her label: to be relevant now. Syne "is a women’s wear brand in a mission to make the perfect capsule wardrobe, designed with luxe, while keeping up with the season’s trends in a ready-to-wear marketplace. Its principle is to empower women of today with minimal silhouettes and ultra-chic pieces. It is a style insider’s one-stop shop that houses quality made clothes to fit her fast paced life," Patricia explains.

She also draws inspirations from the world's fashion authorities to bring her customers the latest trends, which she translates into clothes that are fit for the modern, confident, and independent Filipina. A testament to the company's vision, this Valentine's season, Patricia came up with a capsule collection that can be tailor-made just for you!

Look 1: Red silk top, P1250; Velvet side draped skirt, P1500; Look 2: Asymmetrical silk top, P1350; Bias cut silk pants, P1400

She envisions her customers to wear "something dressy" that will help them flaunt their assets, whether for a date night or for spendng the day with friends and loved ones.

Asymmetrical silk dress, P1750; Asymmetrical velvet dress, P1800

With silk and velvet topping today's hottest fabrics, Patricia "played with different types of neckline, frills and flounces [while] emphasizing the simplicity of fabrics. We used a bias cut technique in all the pieces to make sure the fabric will fall perfectly on someone's body."

You can also check out Syne's e-commerce website here.