Online Store of the Week: Four Cranes

Sisters Jam and Janine Sanciangco couldn’t be any different when it comes to work and personal style. The 24-year-old Jam who works for a retail startup is a minimalist, while 26-year-old Janine who's a healthcare professional is more into bright colors and prints. But with an undeniable shared love for fashion, the two found a way to combine their ideas to form Four Cranes. In an interview with Preview, they shared, “We find common ground in maintaining a classic, effortless, and comfortable style while adding a touch of femininity into whatever we wear.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fourcranes

Val Slip Dress in midnight, P1350, instagram.com/fourcranes

The owners also revealed the reason behind its name. “We took inspiration from the simplicity and elegance of paper cranes— a classic and timeless piece. And 'four,' because we're four siblings—our brothers are silent investors/supporters,” they explained.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fourcranes

Ali tube top in Ash Streaks, P950, instagram.com/fourcranes

With the sibling business plan all set, Four Cranes was initially launched with five different styles of leather footwear in August. A month after, their website was launched along with its complete clothing and footwear lines. “Every piece is designed to achieve a fashionable yet timeless character without compromising comfort. We also like adding surprise cuts here and there to add a touch of femininity.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fourcranes

Rio in maroon, P1250, instagram.com/fourcranes

Aside from designing for the modern lady who is confident, daring, and a lover of classics, the sisters also makes a conscious effort to grow with other small businesses in Manila. They added, “The brand has partnered with local leather-crafters and tailors. All materials are also sourced in the Philippines."

IMAGE fourcranes.co

Ivy jumpsuit in moss, P1150, fourcranes.co

