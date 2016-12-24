Online Store of the Week: Eve the Label

Most people wouldn’t care to spend on sleepwear, and only a true fashion girl would know better and take time to invest in a couple of boudoir basics. This probably also explains why there is a gap in the number of brands that focus on the silky and oh-so-comfy apparel. But if there is no market, why sell it? For the Trinidad sisters Eve, Ennah, Ellaija, and Eunice, it was simple—they wanted to create pieces that they love.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/evethelabel_

Hepburn Pyjama Set, P1950-2150 depending on the additions

Check out @evethelabel_ on Instagram and there you'll see proof that if your products are good enough, people will buy. The brand offers luxury sleepwear that are so good, you can totally rock them on the streets, too. It has now evolved into a stronger label that also sells swimwear, resorts wear, and even a bridal collection coming soon.

So how exactly does one make a mark in the local market by carving out his/her own niche? Scroll down and read about the story of Eve the Label.

Can you share with us how Eve the Label came to life?

"Our eldest sister, Eve, has always been into fashion. She studied Merchandise Product Development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in LA. She then had short courses at Parsons in Paris and New York. When she came home, we more or less knew we wanted to start our own clothing line. We knew there was a lack of suppliers in luxury sleepwear in the local market, so we decided to fill in the gap."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/evethelabel_

Kate Maxi dress, P3500

Oh, okay! So is it Eve who does the designs for the brand?

"Eve, who the label is named after, is our head designer. But all of our designs have to be approved by all of us before production. We want our designs to reflect each of our own personalities."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/evethelabel_

Lana Lace Set, P1750

Where do you get inspiration for your designs?

"Growing up, our mom was obsessed with luxury sleepwear. Everything was silk and because it wasn’t readily available here in Manila, she usually had to get it abroad whenever she traveled. When we first started, we got inspiration from our favorite childhood memories of staying at home with our mom in silk pajamas. As for our resorts wear, our family manages a resort in El Nido. We've spent our best vacations there so we wanted it to reflect a sense of fun and yet still be sexy at the same time."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/evethelabel_

Delmira Maillot, P2000

Who do you imagine wearing your pieces?

"We envision our clients to be women who are sexy and confident, those who want their clothes to be timeless but with an edge."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/evethelabel_

Custom Elvira Robe, P900-P1400

Do you customize?

"Yes, we do customize. It’s important to us that our clients look and feel great in our clothes. That goes with the understanding that not all body types are the same so we accept custom orders in order to get the best fit for our clients."

What can we look forward to from Eve the Label?

"We are actually launching our custom bridal gowns and evening gowns by the end of the year, so please watch out for that!"

Sleepwear has never looked this good. Follow them @evethelabel_ on Instagram and start shopping!