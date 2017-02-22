Online Store of the Week: Araw

Áraw's take on basics encapsulates ease. Devoid of complicated silhouettes, tricky fabrics, and striking colors, the label simply plays with what's laid-back and endlessly wearable. This clamor for simplicity allows the tropical heart of Áraw to shine through every piece. Its name does mean sun, after all.

Founder Carla Sison has her Australian roots to thank for this, with the humidity in the Philippines deserving of an honorable mention. The label's clothes are made of breathable fabrics that suit the modern Filipina's lifestyle, and its clean aesthetic creates a chic collection of daily uniforms. Carla also takes pride in having her pieces created and designed in the Philippines, and below, she tells us more about the brand she helms.

IMAGE Courtesy of Araw

Painter Jumpsuit, P4300, araw-araw.com

Hi Carla! Can you give us a brief history of Áraw?

"Áraw started with three of my oldest friends here. We'd all worked in different parts of the fashion industry and it was a nice collaboration of ideas. Though quite different, we shared a love for vintage clothes and a need for something other than fast fashion. It began just as a fun project but with everyone busy doing their own things, we decided it [will be] best [if] I go ahead and push the line as a business."

What do you think sets Áraw apart from other minimalist-inspired brands?

"I think Áraw's identity lies in its use of colors and fabric whereas minimalism is generally associated with more blacks, whites, and neutral tones. It's really designed for Filipina women, [with] presko silhouettes and fabrics to suit our climate and colors to suit our complexion."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/araw.theline

Araw's muted colors make experimenting with color a breeze

Where do you draw inspiration from for your designs?

"I moved here a year and a half ago from Berlin, with almost nothing suitable to the city heat and the beach. I needed to overhaul my wardrobe but found it really difficult to buy clothes that suited my style. I think from there I noticed a gap in the market and honed in on what I wanted for here."

What compelled you to focus on "tropical basics"?

"My designs are inspired by a mix of cultures with our latest Blank Canvas photo series really capturing that. I think incorporating the laid-back style from my upbringing in Australia and the street style I was exposed to in Berlin resulted in something quite unique."

IMAGE Courtesy of Araw

Presko Shift Dress, P3500, araw-araw.com

What have been your bestselling pieces since you started?

"[The] Apron Top (P3100), Majorelle Skirt (P5100), [and the] Painter Jumpsuit (P4300)."

IMAGE Courtesy of Araw

Apron Top, P3300; Majorelle Skirt, P5100, both available at araw-araw.com

Who do you consider to be Áraw's muse? And who would be your dream muse for the brand?

"Áraw muses are creative types that are very talented and naturally stunning. They are passionate about their craft and excel in their chosen field. They are wildly different but inspire Áraw pieces in different ways. Dream muse? Solange."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/araw.theline

Travel photographer Kimi Juan, one of the brand's muses

What are your future plans with Áraw? Anything we can look forward to?

"Lots to look forward to, but you'll have to wait and see!"

IMAGE Courtesy of Araw

Presko Mini Dress, P4100, araw-araw.com

To shop Áraw's line of tropical basics, visit araw-araw.com and follow their Instagram account @araw.theline for updates!