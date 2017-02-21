These NYFW Street Style Outfits Are Your Next Outfit Pegs

Fashion Week is not just about the pretty clothes on the runway. As a matter of fact, the heart of it all is out on the streets, lensed by street style photographers. Here are some of our favorite looks from the New York Fall Fashion Week that are not just double tap-worthy but also a certified source of outfit inspo!

Emma Roberts

Emma hit two of fall's major trends: florals and the color red. We're loving her sheer mini dress styled with a hint of dark romance.

Bryan Boy, Tina Craig, Irene Kim, Aimee Song, Chriselle Lim

Our favorite bloggers are making a united stand! We love how they coordinated their Prabal Gurung statement tees as a squad without losing their individual sartorial tastes.

Fer Medina

Pink, red, animal print, and flares? Who knew all these trends can be worn altogether?!

Liz Uy

Liz is throwing it all the way back to the '80s. We love her bright retro accents over a black jacket paired with mom jeans and patent leather boots. Plus points for those statement earrings, too! At this rate, she's totally slaying the street style game.

Chriselle Lim

Now, Chriselle is giving us an updated workwear outfit idea. Nothing beats a good old crisp white buton-down. But match it with leather pants and lace-up heels? Your office ensemble will be far from boring.

Marina Ingvarsson

Marina's anti-fit fashion is nowhere near slouchy. With her fanny pack tying her successfully color-blocked ensemble, we're beginning to fall in love with this hip accessory.

Aimee Song

Combine Fer's and Chriselle's outfits and you'll get a fashion-forward office attire a la Aimee Song. Don't be afraid to mix pink and red with tough pieces like leather.

Irene Kim

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ireneisgood

Here's an easy style equation that anyone can pull off! Black top, zip-up A-line skirt, and an oversized jean jacket equal an effortless street wear outfit.

Shea Marie and Caroline Vreeland

Shea and Caroline prove that your trusty pair of denim jeans is all you need to perfect that sartorial nonchalance. Matched with a statement tee plus the right accessories and shoes, no one would dare say your outfit is too mundane!

Margaret Zhang

Margaret is giving us major outfit envy as she pulls off one of the hardest colors to wear: mustard yellow. Here, we learn that you can wear this hue from head to toe without looking like a bee. Mix up the textures, print and cuts, and you're on your way to nailing a sunshiny monochrome outfit!