Nike's Classic Sock Dart Sneaker Is Now Waterproof!

Go ahead and make a splash, because athleticwear giant Nike has given the cult favorite Sock Dart shoe a tech-savvy waterproof treatment!

Designed with a breathable mesh upper to deliver a sock-like fit and adjustable mid-foot straps to provide a locked-down feel, the updated Sock Dart features a perforated knitted upper with waterproof overlays as well as Nike’s BRS 1000 high carbon rubber and Phylon foam to fortify and cushion the heel.

IMAGE Nike

Initially released in 2004, the Sock Dart has since become a collector’s item due to its computerized knit upper—the first step in the innovation now known as a Nike Flyknit. With a lineage that builds on Nike’s experimentation with computer-knitted tech fabrics, the Sock Dart inherits much of its design philosophy from the earlier Sock Racer model with its minimalist approach to ultra-comfortable style. Notable updates include an all-white midsole and a more visible white swoosh, which give the Sock Dart a look suitable for both athletic performance and casual wear.

IMAGE Nike

Well, what are you waiting for? The Nike Men’s Sock Dart SE (P7195), Women’s Sock Dart Premium (P7195), Men’s Sock Dart KJCRD (P6745), and Women’s Sock Dart (P6745) are all available now at the following Nike stores: Park Fort, Commonwealth, and Sole Academy BGC.